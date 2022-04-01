Hubble Spots Farthest Star Ever Seen

Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.

But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a few million years after emerging. Its swift demise makes it all the more incredible that an international team spotted it with observations by the Hubble Space Telescope. It takes eons for light emitted from distant stars to reach us.

“We’re seeing the star as it was about 12.8 billion years ago, which puts it about 900 million years after the Big Bang,” said astronomer Brian Welch, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the study appearing in Wednesday’s journal Nature.

“We definitely just got lucky.”

He nicknamed it Earendel, an Old English name which means morning star or rising light—“a fitting name for a star that we have observed in a time often referred to as ‘Cosmic Dawn.’”

The previous record-holder, Icarus, also a blue supergiant star spotted by Hubble, formed 9.4 billion years ago.

In both instances, astronomers used a technique known as gravitational lensing to magnify the minuscule starlight. Gravity from clusters of galaxies closer to us—in the foreground—serve as a lens to magnify smaller objects in the background. If not for that, Icarus and Earendel would not have been discernible given their vast distances.

While Hubble has spied galaxies as far away as 300 million to 400 million years of formation of the universe, their individual stars are impossible to pick out.

“Usually they’re all smooshed together…But here, nature has given us this one star—highly, highly magnified, magnified by factors of thousands—so that we can study it,” said NASA astrophysicist Jane Rigby, who took part in the study. “It’s such a gift really from the universe.”

Earendel may have been the prominent star in a two-star, or binary, system, or even a triple- or quadruple-star system. There is a slight chance it could be a black hole, although the observations gathered in 2016 and 2019 suggest otherwise, he noted.

Regardless of its company, the star lasted barely a few million years before exploding as a supernova that went unobserved as most do. The most distant supernova seen by astronomers to date goes back 12 billion years.

The Webb telescope—100 times more powerful than Hubble—should help clarify how massive and hot the star really is, and reveal more about its parent galaxy.

What’s Out There?

The new discovery is refueling our drive to understand the universe we are part of. Why do we have an insatiable need to explore space?

For one, it pushes us to progress in ways we now mostly take for granted.

In 60 years we went from being bound to the Earth to visiting every planet in the solar system. With satellite coverage, we are never alone on the planet—we can talk on cellular phones and drive with GPS. Technologies for industry, transportation and medicine, as well as our understanding of human health, have advanced because of space travel. Also, the photographic and video images of places never seen before have aroused imaginations and inspired generations to continue the quest of understanding humanity’s place in the universe.

But, ultimately, space exploration missions answer fundamental but profound questions mankind has asked for millennia. NASA listed a number of questions: “What is the nature of the Universe? Is the destiny of humankind bound to Earth? Are we and our planet unique? Is there life elsewhere in the Universe?”

These same questions have motivated humans to devote their lives to searching the great unknowns: Cortez and Columbus claiming land in the “New World,” crews racing to be the first to reach the South Pole in Antarctica, Theodore Roosevelt charting the River of Doubt in the Amazon, and the ongoing effort to reach greater depths in the ocean’s trenches.

Human beings have an insatiable need to find anything and everything that is beyond their line of sight. David Scott, an astronaut who set foot on the moon during the first rover mission in Apollo 15, summarized this: “As I stand out here in the wonders of the unknown at Hadley, I sort of realize there’s a fundamental truth to our nature. Man must explore. And this is exploration at its greatest.”

Eyes to the Sky

There is one source that can explain our passion to understand the unknown: the Being who created everything.

Notice: “Thus says God the Lord, He that created the heavens, and stretched them out…” (Isa. 42:5). “I have made the earth, and created man upon it: I, even My hands, have stretched out the heavens, and all their host have I commanded” (45:12). “It is He that sits upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretches out the heavens as a curtain, and spreads them out as a tent to dwell in” (40:22).

The heavens glisten with fingerprints of a Creator. It is no wonder Buzz Aldrin quoted on the last night of his mission before splashdown: “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have ordained: What is man, that You are mindful of him?” (Psa. 8:3-4).

Mr. Aldrin was quoting a man who lived 3,000 years ago—David, who slayed Goliath and was king of ancient Israel.

Both Aldrin and King David, as well as anyone who has seen the vastness of the universe, realized how tiny and insignificant they were.

The same Being who created the stars also made human beings, and designed us to feel this way. Notice: “He has set the world [eternity] in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God makes from the beginning to the end” (Ecc. 3:11).

God is eternal—He is infinite! But because human beings are finite, “a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labor to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea further; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it” (8:17).

The desire to understand all of God’s Creation and our place in it was put in our hearts, so we yearn and search. Space exploration programs are a modern fulfillment of this. But God promised that we would not be able to figure out eternity. Therefore, we continue to wonder and explore.

This can sound defeating—until you realize the real, mind-boggling purpose for every human being who has ever lived.

Again, the answer is contained within God’s Word. Read what comes after the verses Mr. Aldrin quoted from Psalms: “You made [man] to have dominion over the works of Your hands; You have put all things under his feet” (8:6).

What is being explained has enormous implications: Man was made to have control over everything God made—which is everything!

Your incredible potential exceeds what even thousands of scientists could accomplish by getting man to Earth’s nearest neighbor—as far as the galaxies and the edges of the Universe are from Earth.

Read The Awesome Potential of Man to grasp the crucial purpose for your life.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.