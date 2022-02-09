JavaScript

This website requires the use of Javascript to function correctly. Performance and usage will suffer if it remains disabled.
How to Enable Javascript
Iran Unveils Long-range Missile as Vienna Nuclear Talks Resume

Real Truth logo

World News Desk

  • MIDDLE EAST

Iran Unveils Long-range Missile as Vienna Nuclear Talks Resume

February 9, 2022

Learn the why behind the headlines.

Subscribe to the Real Truth for FREE news and analysis.

Subscribe Now

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran unveiled a new domestic-made missile with a range of 900 miles on Wednesday, state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, says its ballistic missiles have a range of up to 1,200 miles and are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

State TV displayed the new surface-to-surface “Kheibar Shekan” (Kheibar buster) missile, which refers to an ancient Jewish oasis called Kheibar in the Arabian Peninsula’s Hijaz region that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century.

“This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)…It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields,” Iranian state media reported.

Tehran regards its missile program as an important deterrent against the United States, Israel and other adversaries. It has rejected Western demands to halt its ballistic missile work.

“Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile program,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told a ceremony at an IRGC base where the new missile was displayed, Iranian media reported.

Nuclear Deal

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a regional rival of Shia-led Iran, has repeatedly called on major powers to address Gulf Arab concerns about Tehran’s missiles.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognize, has long threatened military action against Iran if the talks in Vienna fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear work. Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions in a bid to force Tehran into talks on a broader agreement that would have also addressed its ballistic missile program and support for proxies in the Middle East.

Iran responded a year later by gradually breaching the pact’s nuclear limits, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the deal started after Joe Biden replaced Mr. Trump in the White House, but despite eight rounds since April differences remain between Iran and world powers.

Tehran and Washington have blamed each other for the lack of progress.

“Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks,” Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Wednesday.

 
 
  • Articles
  • MIDDLE EAST
Iran’s War with the West Has Already Begun
Amid fears of a direct military confrontation between Tehran and Washington, a different conflict has already begun inside the Middle East country.

FREE Email Subscription (sent weekly)

Contact Information This information is required.

Comments or Questions? – Receive a Personal Response! Field below is optional.


Send

Your privacy is important to us. The email address above will be used for correspondence and free offers from The Restored Church of God. We will not sell, rent or give your personal information to any outside company or organization.

Latest News

View All Articles View All World News Desk
 

General

Sections

More

  • Copyright © 2022 The Real Truth. 
  • All Rights Reserved.