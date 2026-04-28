In addition to meeting for the Sabbath, Holy Days and other Bible-appointed times, God’s Church enjoys certain traditions (II Thes. 2:15). During the year, men around the world regularly meet for Spokesman Club to hone leadership, speaking and socialization skills. Each club season culminates in Ladies Night, where husbands bring their wives or single men bring dates to a special evening of fine dining, speeches and a Q&A session designed to stimulate discussion in which everyone can participate.

Unless you have attended one, it is difficult to appreciate how special—and often humorous!—these evenings can be.

It was at our 2025 Headquarters Ladies Night that a question I chose to answer inspired a sermon and this Personal: “The Proverbs 31 woman is described this way: ‘in her tongue is the law of kindness’ (vs. 26). What does the ‘law of kindness’ mean to you?”

The world is an increasingly unkind place, in need of this “law” more than ever! Proverbs 31 asks a question that introduces a role model who exemplifies this character attribute: “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband does safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life” (vs. 10-12).

Deeper in the description of what it means to be a virtuous woman are qualities all people—men and women—should aspire to: “Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness” (vs. 25-26).

The word “kindness” is khesed in Hebrew and it means kindness, piety or beauty. Think. God says acting this way is law. Physical beauty is easy to understand, but what about spiritual beauty? Good character used to be taught and appreciated. Now it is seldom even thought about!

To truly understand the law of kindness, Proverbs 19 is the place to start. Notice: “The desire [meaning attractiveness or beauty] of a man is his kindness” (vs. 22). Again, it is not the way a man looks that makes him attractive or beautiful in God’s sight, but how he treats others—the degree to which he applies the law of kindness!

You can apply this law everywhere—in relationships at work, home, in friendships and with people you bump into at the grocery store. Husbands and wives, determine not to have any harsh words. Make it your goal.

Not surprisingly, the Bible has much to say on the subject.

The account of King Josiah’s death further establishes kindness as a law. First note how well loved he was, before seeing why he was held in such high regard: “And Jeremiah lamented for Josiah: and all the singing men and the singing women spoke of Josiah in their lamentations to this day, and made them an ordinance in Israel: and, behold, they are written in the lamentations” (II Chron. 35:25).

This king was mourned—and continued to be mourned generations later. This is in great part due to his faithful practice of the law of kindness. Here are verses 26 and 27: “Now the rest of the acts of Josiah, and his goodness [khesed again—kindness!], according to that which was written in the law of the Lord, and his deeds, first and last, behold, they are written in the book of the kings of Israel and Judah.”

Do not miss the point. The summary of this great king’s character was Law-based kindness! In other words, God’s Law is the path to kindness.

In Matthew 22, a lawyer tempted Christ by asking, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?” (vs. 36).

His answer helps explain why kindness is the foundation of God’s Law: “Jesus said unto him, You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, you shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (vs. 37-40).

Don’t miss this. God’s Law is based on how a person treats God, first and foremost, but also other human beings. This is the law of kindness in action—and is all-encompassing!

Book after book in the Bible speaks of kindness, expanding on its tremendous importance. Here is what the psalmist wrote: “Surely His salvation is near them that fear Him; that glory may dwell in our land. Mercy [khesed] and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other. Truth shall spring out of the earth; and righteousness shall look down from heaven. Yes, the Lord shall give that which is good; and our land shall yield her increase. Righteousness shall go before Him; and shall set us in the way of His steps” (85:9-13).

Christ in John 17:17 explained, “Your [God’s] word is truth.” Kindness and truth are inextricably woven together.

This should not be surprising considering the nature of the Author of this truth and law. Psalm 145:8 explains that “The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy [again khesed].”

There is much more to learn about this enormous subject—far more than can be explained in a brief Personal. For in-depth understanding, I would encourage you to watch my sermon The LAW of Kindness.

This law of God will soon begin to transform an unkind world with the arrival of the Kingdom. Until that time, strive to understand and obey it in your life now!