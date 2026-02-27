Think Like God

Every time we turn on the lights, use electric heat or most appliances, a stream of alternating current (AC) supplies the power. Much of modern life d...

Every time we turn on the lights, use electric heat or most appliances, a stream of alternating current (AC) supplies the power. Much of modern life depends on scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla’s harnessing the phenomena in the 1880s. In 1934, he stated that deep thought was the key to this level of ingenuity: “Originality thrives in seclusion, free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone, that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born.”

I cited this in a recent sermon, touching briefly on the subject of correct meditation—something completely misunderstood in a world of smartphones, computers, television and other devices vying for our attention. Everything around you originated with thought. So did we. Genesis 1:26 reads, “And God said, Let Us make man in our image, after Our likeness…” God determined to do something—after careful thought!—and created mankind. He is a Being capable of unfathomably deep thought, yet He created us to be like Him. He expects us to think, too.

Of course, this includes right thought about right things. Simply “emptying the mind” as most proponents of meditation advocate, invites disaster. Notice what Christ explained about this very subject in Luke 11:24-26: “When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walks through dry places, seeking rest; and finding none, he says, I will return unto my house whence I came out. And when he comes, he finds it swept and garnished. Then goes he, and takes to him seven other spirits more wicked than himself; and they enter in, and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.”

An “empty” mind is like that swept house—something will fill it. God wants us to fill our minds with His thoughts!

What You Should Think About…

Proverbs 8 contains a fascinating description of what we should focus our minds on: wisdom. Solomon asked, “Does not wisdom cry? And understanding put forth her voice?” (vs. 1). He then went on to explain in verses 22-25: “The Lord possessed me in the beginning of His way, before His works of old. I was set up from everlasting, from the beginning, or ever the earth was. When there were no depths, I was brought forth; when there were no fountains abounding with water. Before the mountains were settled, before the hills was I brought forth.”

Understand. God created and used wisdom before taking action. He thought—meditated!—on His decisions and ways, and expects us to do the same.

The Bible is filled with things God wants us to think about. Notice what the apostle Paul instructed in Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

King David explained what he thought about and was ultimately guided by: “I have more understanding than all my teachers: for Your testimonies are my meditation. I understand more than the ancients, because I keep Your precepts” (Psa. 119:99-100). This understanding led him to not only think differently, but act differently. Note the next two verses: “I have refrained my feet from every evil way, that I might keep Your word. I have not departed from Your judgments: for You have taught me” (vs. 101-102).

As David grew closer to God, his appreciation for what he meditated on also grew: “How sweet are Your words unto my taste! Yes, sweeter than honey to my mouth! Through Your precepts I get understanding: therefore I hate every false way. Your word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (vs. 103-105).

David strove to meditate as much as possible, focusing on God’s way of life—even while drifting off to sleep. Here is Psalm 63:6: “When I remember You upon my bed, and meditate on You in the night watches.”

Your Thoughts Determine Your Life

As our minds expand through this kind of meditation, an amazing transformation takes place. Christ explained, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matt. 12:34). He was building on an Old Testament principle: “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Prov. 23:7). What fills our minds eventually shapes our lives.

This is why God commands us to diligently guard our thoughts: “Keep your heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Prov. 4:23). The modern world trains people to live distracted and shallow lives. Yet God wants us to regularly step away from the noise and think deeply.

To understand more on this vital subject, read our thorough article Meditation – The Misunderstood Tool. It explains clearly what godly meditation is—and what it is not—and shows how learning to think as God instructs can reshape your life.